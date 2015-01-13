FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Dexia prices 1.75 bln euro 2022 bond
January 13, 2015 / 2:41 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Dexia prices 1.75 bln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Dexia Credit Local

Guarantor States of Belgium, France & Luxembourg

Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro

Maturity Date January 21, 2022

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 99.673 pct

Yield 0.673 pct

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

Payment Date January 21, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Commerzbank & Credit Agricole CIB

& Goldman Sachs International

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P) &

AA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law English law

ISIN XS1169977896

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
