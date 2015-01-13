New Issue- Daimler prices C$100 mln 2020 bond

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Daimler AG
Issue Amount C$100 million
Maturity Date January 20, 2020
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.378
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 20, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Danske, RBC Capital Markets, ANZ, BNP Paribas, CIBC, Daiwa,
KBC, NAB, National Bank Financial, Rabo, Scotia & TD Securities
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law German
