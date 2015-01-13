New Issue- AFD prices $1.0 bln 2020 bond

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date January 21, 2020
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 99.49
Spread 18 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 32.6bp
Over the CT5
Payment Date January 21, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, Daiwa & Deutsche Bank
Ratings AA (S&P) & AA (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law English
