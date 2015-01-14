FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Westpac to reopen Australian domestic bond market
January 14, 2015 / 2:26 AM / 3 years ago

Westpac to reopen Australian domestic bond market

John Weavers

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 14 (IFR) - Westpac is poised to reopen the Australian domestic bond market with an offering of a benchmark five-year medium-term note, due to price later today or tomorrow.

ANZ was the last of the country’s four Aa2/AA-/AA- rated major lenders to issue a new local five-year bond on November 5 2014.

Demand for ANZ’s A$2bn (US$1.64bn) dual-tranche offering was skewed towards the floating-rate note, which raised A$1.75bn at three-month BBSW plus 85bp. The A$250m fixed-rate piece priced 85bp wide of asset swaps.

Five days later, National Australia Bank tapped its existing November 2019 FRN for A$650m at 3-month Libor plus 85bp. NAB raised A$1.4bn from the original sale on August 22 at 82bp over local bank bills. (Reporting By John Weavers, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

