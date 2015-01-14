FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Woori Bank opens books for dollar bond
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 14, 2015 / 2:16 AM / 3 years ago

Woori Bank opens books for dollar bond

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 14 (IFR) - Woori Bank began marketing a US dollar-denominated 5.5-year Reg S bond to yield around 150bp over US Treasuries.

The Reg S issue, which will price as early as today, is expected to score ratings of A1 from Moody’s and A- from Fitch, which is on par with those for the issuer. Woori Bank also has a A- rating from S&P.

Barclays, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Nomura and Standard Chartered are joint bookrunners.

Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.