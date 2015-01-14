New Issue- EIB prices 800 mln SEK 2025 bond

Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 800 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 12, 2025
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.046
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the May 2025 SGB
Payment Date January 23, 2015
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
