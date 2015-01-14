New Issue- Schleswig Holstein prices 500 mln euro 2023 FRN

Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Schleswig Holstein,Land (Schleswig Holstein)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 20, 2023
Coupon 3-month euribor + 2 basis points
Discount Margin 3-month euribor + 2 basis points
Payment Date January 20, 2015
Lead Manager(s) HSH Nord, HSBC & UNI
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
