New Issue- EIB adds 350 mln euros to 2024 FRN

Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date July 15, 2024

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 1bp

Reoffer price 100.194

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor - 1bp

Payment Date January 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Nomura, RBC & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 17.5 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Lux

Notes The issue size will total 1.15 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS1133551405

