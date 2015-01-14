New Issue- EIB adds 350 mln euros to 2024 FRN

Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date July 15, 2024
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 1bp
Reoffer price 100.194
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor - 1bp
Payment Date January 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Nomura, RBC & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 17.5 cents
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Lux
Notes The issue size will total 1.15 billion euro
when fungible
