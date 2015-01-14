New Issue- DIB prices $1.0 bln perp bond

Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower DIB Tier 1 Sukuk (2) Ltd
Guarantor Dubai Islamic Bank P.J.S.C. (DIB)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date Perpetual bond
Coupon 6.750 pct
Issue price par
Reoffer price par
Spread 6.75 basis points
Payment Date January 20, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Al Hilal Bank, DIB, ENBD Capital,
HSBC (B&D), NBAD, Noor Bank, SIB & SCB
Listing Irish Stock Exchange and NASDAQ
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
ISIN xxx
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)