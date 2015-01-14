FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- DG Hypo prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond
#Financials
January 14, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- DG Hypo prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts Hypothekenbank AG (DG Hypo)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 21, 2021

Coupon 0.25 pct

Issue price 99.857

Reoffer price 99.857

Yield 0.274 pct

Spread Minus 12 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 21, 2015

Lead Manager(s) CMZ, Deka, DZ, Natixis & WGZ

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000A12T606

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
