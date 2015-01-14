New Issue- Woori Bank prices $350 mln 2020 bond

Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Woori Bank

Issue Amount $350 million

Maturity Date July 22, 2020

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.649

Reoffer yield 2.694 pct

Spread 135 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over CT5

Payment Date January 22, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Nomura &

Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s) &

A- (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

