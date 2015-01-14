FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- NY Life prices 500 mln sfr 2022 bond
#Market News
January 14, 2015 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- NY Life prices 500 mln sfr 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower New York Life Global Funding (NY Life)

Guarantor New York Life Insurance Co.

Issue Amount 500 million swiss franc

Maturity Date February 2, 2022

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 100.7790

Reoffer price 100.7790

Reoffer yield 0.262 pct

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date February 2, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN CH0267020045

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

