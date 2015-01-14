New Issue- ANZ New Zealand prices 750 mln euro 2022 bond

Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower ANZ New Zealand Limited, London Branch (ANZ New Zealand)
Guarantor ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date January 27, 2022
Coupon 0.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.755
Reoffer yield 0.661 pct
Spread 19 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 113.05 bps
over the 2 pct January 2022 DBR
Payment Date January 27, 2015
Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Barclays & Natixis
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA(Fitch)
Listing London Stock Exchange
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English & NZ Law
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
