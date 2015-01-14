New Issue-Iberdrola prices 600 mln euro 2023 bond

Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Iberdrola International BV (Iberdrola)

Guarantor Iberdrola SA

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date January 27, 2023

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.3930

Reoffer price 99.3930

Reoffer yield 1.205 pct

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date January 27, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Bankia & UNI

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1171541813

