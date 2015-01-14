New Issue- W.P Carey prices 500 mln euro 2023 bond

Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower W. P. Carey Inc
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 20, 2023
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 99.22
Yield 2.107 pct
Spread 155 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 193bp
over the 1.5 pct 2022 DBR
Payment Date January 21, 2015
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan, Barclays & Citi
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing NYSE
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
