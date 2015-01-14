FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 14, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- W.P Carey prices 500 mln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower W. P. Carey Inc

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 20, 2023

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 99.22

Yield 2.107 pct

Spread 155 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 193bp

over the 1.5 pct 2022 DBR

Payment Date January 21, 2015

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan, Barclays & Citi

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing NYSE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1117300084

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

