New Issue- Hessen prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Federal State of Hessen (Hessen)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 10, 2022
Coupon 0.375 pct
Issue price 99.8740
Reoffer price 99.8740
Reoffer yield 0.393 pct
Spread 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through midswaps,equivalent to 29 bps
Over January 2022 DBR
Payment Date January 22, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, DEKA & DZ Bank
Ratings AA (S&P)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
