New Issue- Caffil prices 500 mln euro 2035 bond

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Caisse Francaise De Financement Local (Caffil)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 22, 2035
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 98.534
Reoffer price 98.534
Spread 19 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 22, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, JPMorgan, LBBW & Natixis
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P),
AA+ (Fitch)
Listing Paris & Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
