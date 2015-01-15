New Issue- KBC Bank NV prices 1.0 bln euro 2022 bond

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower KBC Bank NV
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 22, 2022
Coupon 0.45 pct
Issue price 99.815
Reoffer price 99.815
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 40.7 bps
Over the 2.25 pct April 2021 DBR
Payment Date January 22, 2015
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, ING & KBC (DM - B&D
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing Euronext Brussels
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Belgian Law
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
