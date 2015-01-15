New Issue- Credit Mutuel Arkea prices 500 mln euro 2023 bond

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Credit Mutuel Arkea SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 26, 2023

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.238

Reoffer yield 1.10 pct

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 93.2bp

Over the 1.5 pct September 2022 DBR

Payment Date January 26, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, DZ BANK, LBBW &

Credit Mutuel Arkea

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s) & A (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0012467520

