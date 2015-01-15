New Issue- Credit Mutuel Arkea prices 500 mln euro 2023 bond

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Credit Mutuel Arkea SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 26, 2023
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.238
Reoffer yield 1.10 pct
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 93.2bp
Over the 1.5 pct September 2022 DBR
Payment Date January 26, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, DZ BANK, LBBW &
Credit Mutuel Arkea
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s) & A (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
