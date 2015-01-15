New Issue-CAJAMAR prices 750 mln euro 2022 bond

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower CAJAS RURALES UNIDAS SOCIEDAD COOPERATIVA DE CREDITO (CAJAMAR)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 26, 2022

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 99.277

Reoffer price 99.277

Reoffer yield 1.359 pct

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 126 bps

Over the 2 pct January 2022 DBR

Payment Date January 26, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BARCLAYS, BBVA & CACIB

Ratings BBB-(S&P)& BBB+(Fitch)

Listing AIAF

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Spanish

ISIN ES0422714032

