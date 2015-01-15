New Issue- Akbank prices $500 mln 2020 bond

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Akbank T.A.S.

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date January 24, 2020

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.664

Yield 4.075 pct

Spread 270 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 23, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi, Goldman Sachs International,

ING, Mizuho Securities & Standard Chartered

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s) &

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Reg S ISIN XS1111101314

144A ISIN US00972BAA70

