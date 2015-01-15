FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 15, 2015 / 6:31 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Rabobank prices 1.5 bln euro perp bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank BA (Rabobank)

(London Branch)

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 5.5 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.5 pct

Spread 525 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 22, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley & Rabobank

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s) &

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law Dutch

ISIN XS1171914515

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
