New Issue- Bremen prices 500 mln euro 2025 FRN

Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Free Hanseatic City of Bremen (Bremen)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2025

Coupon 3-month euribor + 5 basis points

Issue price 99.899

Reoffer price 99.899

Discount Margin 3-month euribor + 6 basis points

Payment Date January 22, 2015

Lead Manager(s) DEKA, Deutsche Bank & NORD/LB

Ratings AAA (Fitch)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000A11QJ08

