New Issue- Bremen prices 500 mln euro 2025 FRN
#Financials
January 16, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Bremen prices 500 mln euro 2025 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Free Hanseatic City of Bremen (Bremen)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2025

Coupon 3-month euribor + 5 basis points

Issue price 99.899

Reoffer price 99.899

Discount Margin 3-month euribor + 6 basis points

Payment Date January 22, 2015

Lead Manager(s) DEKA, Deutsche Bank & NORD/LB

Ratings AAA (Fitch)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000A11QJ08

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
