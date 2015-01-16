MARKET EYE WEEKAHEAD-India cbank rate cut's afterglow to linger

** India central bank’s surprise rate cut Thursday may result in more gains for Indian bonds and interest rate-sensitive shares, which are expected to outperform

** 10-year benchmark bond seen moving in 7.60 to 7.75 pct band

** NSE index seen trading between 8,200 and 8,750

** Rupee rise seen mild on likely central bank intervention to curb sharp gains

** INR seen moving in 61.70 to 62.50 range

** ECB’s rate decision on Thursday will be watched along with other global factors - traders

Key Events/Factors

Mon: Hindustan Unilever, Hindustan Zinc earnings

Wed: ITC earnings

RBI money supply data

Fri: Biocon earnings

RBI foreign exchange reserves, bank credit data