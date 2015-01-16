New Issue-THOMAS COOK prices 400 mln euro 2021 bond

Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower THOMAS COOK FINANCE PLC (THOMAS COOK)

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date June 15, 2021

Coupon 6.750 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 6.750 pct

Spread 671 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 3.25 pct 2021 DBR

Payment Date January 23, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BARCLAYS, BNP & CM-CIC

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

ISIN-RegS XS1172436211

ISIN-144A XS1172436302

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)