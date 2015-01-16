New Issue- IBRD adds 4.5 bln Indian Rupee to 2016 bond

Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower International Bank For Reconstruction And Development
Issue Amount 4.5 billion Indian Rupee
Maturity Date December 20, 2016
Coupon 6.0 pct
Reoffer price 101.75
Yield 5.0 pct
Payment Date January 28, 2015
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Notes The issue size will total 10.0 billion Indian Rupee
when fungible
