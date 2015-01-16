New Issue- L-BANK prices $1.0 bln 2017 bond

Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg - Foederbank
Guarantor German Federal of Baden-Wurttemberg
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date January 26,2017
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 99.800
Reoffer price 99.800
Reoffer yield 0.725 pct
Spread 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date January 26,2015
Lead Manager(s) BARCLAYS, DEUTSCHE BANK & JPM(B&D)
Ratings Aaa (stable) (Moody‘s)
Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s regulated market
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German Law
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
