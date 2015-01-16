New Issue- L-BANK prices $1.0 bln 2017 bond

Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg - Foederbank

(L-BANK)

Guarantor German Federal of Baden-Wurttemberg

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date January 26,2017

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 99.800

Reoffer price 99.800

Reoffer yield 0.725 pct

Spread 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date January 26,2015

Lead Manager(s) BARCLAYS, DEUTSCHE BANK & JPM(B&D)

Ratings Aaa (stable) (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s regulated market

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German Law

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)