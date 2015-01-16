FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PepsiCo elects Trian Fund's nominee to board
January 16, 2015 / 9:40 PM / 3 years ago

PepsiCo elects Trian Fund's nominee to board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc said it had elected William Johnson, an advisory partner at Nelson Peltz-led Trian Fund Management to its board.

Johnson, a former chairman and chief executive of H.J. Heinz Co, will also be included in the slate of nominees for election to the board at the 2015 annual meeting, PepsiCo said.

Nelson Peltz-led Trian Fund held 1.19 percent stake in PepsiCo as of Dec. 31, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The activist investor has urged PepsiCo, known for beverages like Pepsi, Tropicana and Gatorade, to split its more successful snack division from its sluggish beverage business.

Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
