FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Companies announce subscription of online part of Shanghai IPOs
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 16, 2015 / 4:50 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Companies announce subscription of online part of Shanghai IPOs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Six companies announce subscription figures of online part of Shanghai IPO, please click link for details:

* Shanghai Chuangli Group Co Ltd says online part of Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 185.80 times amount on offer: bit.ly/1BIkpMA

* Apple Flavor & Fragrance Group Co Ltd says online part of Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 258.56 times amount on offer: bit.ly/1CkoyYZ

* Shanghai Trendzone Construction Decoration Group Co Ltd says online part of Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 271.13 times amount on offer: bit.ly/18v0feI

* Changzhou Tenglong Auto Parts Co Ltd says online part of Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 249.34 times amount on offer: bit.ly/1CkoWGQ

* Anhui Jiuhuashan Tourism Co Ltd says online part of Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 317.11 times amount on offer: bit.ly/1NYKu0m

* Beibu Gulf Tourism Corp Ltd says online part of Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 428.83 times amount on offer: bit.ly/1NYKzB0

Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.