BRIEF-Companies announce subscription figures of online part of Shenzhen IPOs
March 16, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Companies announce subscription figures of online part of Shenzhen IPOs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Five companies announce subscription figures of online part of Shenzhen IPO, please click link for details:

* Kunming Longjin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd says its Shenzhen IPO 155.25 times oversubscribed in online tranche : bit.ly/18QOS0A

* Sichuan Guoguang Agrochemical Co Ltd says its Shenzhen IPO 145.5 times oversubscribed in online tranche : bit.ly/1bbdvH5

* Nanjing ESTUN Automation Co Ltd says its Shenzhen IPO 255.55 times oversubscribed in online tranche: bit.ly/1FqNOxs

* Beijing Baofeng Technology Co Ltd says its Shenzhen IPO 291.36 times oversubscribed in online tranche: bit.ly/18vcGr3

* Changzhou Tronly New Electronic Materials Co Ltd says its Shenzhen IPO 134.30 times oversubscribed in online tranche: bit.ly/19qbqGG

Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms

