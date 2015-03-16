New Issue-City of Stockholm adds 1.0 bln sek 2020 FRN

Mar 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower City of Stockholm

Issue Amount 1.0 billion swedish crown

Maturity Date February 13,2020

Coupon 3-month stibor + 10.75 basis points

Payment Date March 25,2015

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)

Listing Regulated Market of the London Stock Exchange

Denoms (M) 1

Notes The issue size will total 1.8 billion swedish crown when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

