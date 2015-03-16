FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Salix Pharmaceuticals Plc: Valeant raises all-cash offer
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 16, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Salix Pharmaceuticals Plc: Valeant raises all-cash offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** American drugmaker’s shares up 2 pct at $173 premarket

** Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc raised its offer to buy Salix to $173 from $158 in cash

** Valeant says the new offer provides Salix stockholders with about $1 billion more in cash on Monday; earlier bid was $10.1 bln in cash for Salix on Feb. 22

** Sources told Reuters on Friday Valeant was working with its top shareholders on plans to raise its offer for Salix, sending Dublin-based Endo International Plc’s shares down

** Endo offered to buy Salix for $11 bln in cash and stock on March 11, or about $175 per share as of that date

** Endo believes it could close a takeover within as little as five weeks of a negotiated deal, according to an email obtained by Reuters

** Valeant’s U.S.-listed shares up 1 pct at $199.48, Endo’s shares untraded

** Up to Friday’s close, Salix stock had gained 7 pct since Valeant first bid for the company

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.