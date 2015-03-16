New Issue-Lower Saxony prices 250 mln euro 2017 bond

Mar 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Niedersachsen Land of

(Lower Saxony)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date March 23,2017

Coupon Zero pct

Reoffer price 100.1400

Reoffer yield Minus 0.07 pct

Spread Minus 16 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps

Payment Date March 23,2015

Lead Manager(s) GS & Nordea

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A14KQR5

