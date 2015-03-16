FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-KB Thurgau prices 140 mln sfr 2025 bond
March 16, 2015 / 2:55 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue-KB Thurgau prices 140 mln sfr 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Thurgauer Kantonalbank

(KB Thurgau)

Issue Amount 140 million swiss franc

Maturity Date March 31,2025

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 100.0980

Reoffer price 100.0980

Reoffer yield 0.365 pct

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

Payment Date March 31,2015

Lead Manager(s) Thurgauer Kantonalbank

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0275352125

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
