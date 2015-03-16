FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Vasteras prices 200 mln sek 2020 FRN
#Financials
March 16, 2015 / 3:01 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue-Vasteras prices 200 mln sek 2020 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Vasteras Stad

(Vasteras)

Issue Amount 200 million swedish crown

Maturity Date March 23,2020

Coupon 3 month stibor + 20.75 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month stibor + 20.75 basis points

Payment Date March 23,2015

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken

Listing OMX Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN SE0006963583

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
