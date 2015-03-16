New Issue-Norrkopings Kommun prices a dual tranche deal

Mar 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Norrkopings Kommun

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 100 million swedish crown

Maturity Date March 20, 2019

Coupon 0.209 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

ISIN SE0006913349

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 150 million swedish crown

Maturity Date March 20, 2019

Coupon 3-month stibor + 14 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month stibor + 14 basis points

ISIN SE0006913331

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date March 20,2015

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

