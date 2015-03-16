New Issue-Norrkopings Kommun prices a dual tranche deal

Mar 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Norrkopings Kommun
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 100 million swedish crown
Maturity Date March 20, 2019
Coupon 0.209 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 150 million swedish crown
Maturity Date March 20, 2019
Coupon 3-month stibor + 14 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month stibor + 14 basis points
Common terms
Payment Date March 20,2015
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
