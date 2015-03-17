BUZZ-French Connection: warns on high-street trading

** British retailer French Connection Group fell as much as 12.5 pct after warning that trading on the high street remained challenging

** Co reports a smaller full-year loss

** “The company refers to trading on the ‘high street’ being challenging but, it remains encouraged on forward orders although the language is more muted than in the November 2014 trading statement,” analyst Freddie George of Cantor Fitzgerald writes in a note

** The London-based company, which has been attempting a turnaround after years of underperformance, is trying to win customers by redesigning product ranges and closing unprofitable stores (RM:aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)