FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Anke Biotechnology plans to acquire pharma firm via cash, share issue
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 17, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Anke Biotechnology plans to acquire pharma firm via cash, share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Shanghai Soho-yiming Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd for about 405 million yuan ($64.81 million) via cash, share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 101.25 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition

* Says trading of shares to resume on March 18

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BsWNrM ; bit.ly/1GQu6JM

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2490 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.