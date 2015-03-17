BRIEF-Anke Biotechnology plans to acquire pharma firm via cash, share issue

March 17 (Reuters) - Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Shanghai Soho-yiming Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd for about 405 million yuan ($64.81 million) via cash, share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 101.25 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition

* Says trading of shares to resume on March 18

