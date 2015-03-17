New Issue-CCB SG adds 30 mln chinese yuan renminbi to 2016 bond

Mar 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower China Construction Bank Corporation, Singapore Branch

(CCB SG)

Issue Amount 30 million chinese yuan renminbi

Maturity Date March 24,2016

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date March 24,2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Hong Kong Branch

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law Singapore

Notes The issue size will total 80 million chinese yuan renminbi

when fungible

