New Issue-CCB SG adds 30 mln chinese yuan renminbi to 2016 bond
March 17, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

New Issue-CCB SG adds 30 mln chinese yuan renminbi to 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower China Construction Bank Corporation, Singapore Branch

(CCB SG)

Issue Amount 30 million chinese yuan renminbi

Maturity Date March 24,2016

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date March 24,2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Hong Kong Branch

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law Singapore

Notes The issue size will total 80 million chinese yuan renminbi

when fungible

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

