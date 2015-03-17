New Issue-Swedbank AB (publ) prices 500 mln sek 2018 bond

Mar 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Swedbank AB (publ)
Issue Amount 500 million swedish crown
Maturity Date March 26,2018
Coupon 0.4625 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date March 26,2015
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)
Ratings A1(Moody‘s), A+(S&P) &
A+(Fitch)
Listing Dubiln
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
