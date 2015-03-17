FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Swedbank AB (publ) prices 500 mln sek 2018 bond
March 17, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue-Swedbank AB (publ) prices 500 mln sek 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Swedbank AB (publ)

Issue Amount 500 million swedish crown

Maturity Date March 26,2018

Coupon 0.4625 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date March 26,2015

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)

Ratings A1(Moody‘s), A+(S&P) &

A+(Fitch)

Listing Dubiln

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1207448520

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
