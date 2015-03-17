New Issue-Swedbank AB (publ) prices 500 mln sek 2018 bond

Mar 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Swedbank AB (publ)

Issue Amount 500 million swedish crown

Maturity Date March 26,2018

Coupon 0.4625 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date March 26,2015

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)

Ratings A1(Moody‘s), A+(S&P) &

A+(Fitch)

Listing Dubiln

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1207448520

