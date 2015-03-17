FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Orbit Capital plc prices 250 mln stg 2045 bond
March 17, 2015

New Issue-Orbit Capital plc prices 250 mln stg 2045 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Orbit Capital plc

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date March 24,2045

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 98.031

Spread 115 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 3.5 pct 2045 UKT

Payment Date March 24,2015

Lead Manager(s) HSBC (B&D), Lloyds Bank & Santander GBM

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English Law

ISIN XS1195224552

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

