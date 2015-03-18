FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-UTV Media: signals Ireland TV channel woes
March 18, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-UTV Media: signals Ireland TV channel woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Northern Irish broadcaster UTV Media fell as much as 9 pct, breaching its 52-week low of 166.99p

** UTV Media sees a FY loss of about 6 million pounds from its newest television channel - UTV Ireland, higher than what it anticipated earlier

** The company said loss was due to the delayed negotiations with advertisers and slower than expected audience build

** Numis Securities analysts have lowered UTV’s 2015 PBT/EPS forecasts to £12.8m/10.8p citing higher loss at UTV Ireland and adverse FX movement

** UTV Ireland said in August that it expected an operating loss of 2.0 mln to 3.0 mln stg for FY (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; RM: noor.hussain.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

