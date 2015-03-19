Lord Green expresses 'dismay' over HSBC tax scandal -Channel 4

March 19 (Reuters) - Former Chief Executive of HSBC Holdings Plc Lord Green expressed his “dismay and regret” when questioned about tax evasion and avoidance at the bank’s Swiss branch by Channel 4 on Wednesday.

"I share with my colleagues who've been before the select committee recently the dismay and regret about what happened... I personally always worked hard at setting and seeking to follow high standards in my career, and so what happened was.. dismay and a source of deep regret," Lord Green told Channel 4. (bit.ly/1H01EoN)

HSBC Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver and ex-CEO of private bank Chris Meares were questioned by the Public Accounts Committee this month. The committee later “came to the view not to call Lord Green at this time.”, Channel 4 said.

When asked whether he knew about the files of data taken by whistleblower Herve Falciani, which revealed about the Swiss branch scandal, Lord Green said he did not know about them or what they contained, Channel 4 added.

House of Lords did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)