FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-China A-shares may be included in MSCI EM index by end-2015 - HSBC
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 19, 2015 / 4:00 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-China A-shares may be included in MSCI EM index by end-2015 - HSBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** China A-shares could be included in MSCI Emerging Market Index as early as this year - HSBC

** Adds Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme is next big step towards greater market convergence

** Says Hang Seng small caps, especially healthcare, IT and discretionary stocks, will benefit

** “We forecast that the A-share market cap will increase to $10 trln by 2020, with foreign ownership rising to 10 pct,” HSBC says in a report

** Analysts say A-shares could be weighted at 7-9 pct if included

** China's share of MSCI Emerging Market Index is currently at 22.3 pct (bit.ly/1nRNIrm)

** MSCI faces opposition to China inclusion in key index -sources (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.