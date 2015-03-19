FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Lamprell: rig maker doubles profit
March 19, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Lamprell: rig maker doubles profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Lamprell jump c.14 pct, poised for biggest one-day gain since Jan 2013 in solid volume after oil rig maker says 2014 pretax profit more than doubled due to a steady stream of delivery projects and cost efficiencies

** Lamprell’s performance contrasts with that of many other oil-related stocks, amid moves sector wide to cut capex and put projects on hold in face of oil price rout

** Co however reiterates weak outlook. It had warned in January that revenue for this year would be 10 pct below expectations, as the oil slump had hurt its ability to secure new business

** Stock touches high of 119.25p ($2), moving ahead of mean TP of $1.97 analysts have on it according to Reuters data ($1 = 0.6753 pounds) (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

