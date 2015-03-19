New Issue-Municipality of Jonkoping prices 150 mln sek 2022 bond

Mar 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Municipality of Jonkoping
Issue Amount 150 million swedish crown
Maturity Date March 25,2022
Coupon 1.04 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date March 25,2015
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)
Listing Nasdaq Stockholm
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)