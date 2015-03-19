FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Municipality of Jonkoping prices 150 mln sek 2022 bond
March 19, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

New Issue-Municipality of Jonkoping prices 150 mln sek 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Municipality of Jonkoping

Issue Amount 150 million swedish crown

Maturity Date March 25,2022

Coupon 1.04 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date March 25,2015

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)

Listing Nasdaq Stockholm

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN SE0006964730

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
