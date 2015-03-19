FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Longmaster Information & Technology plans private placement, private bank
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 19, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Longmaster Information & Technology plans private placement, private bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Longmaster Information & Technology Says Plans To Set Up Private Bank With Partners Including Guizhou Yibai Pharma

* Says plans to raise up to 1 billion yuan ($161.41 million) in private placement of shares

* Says trading of shares to resume on March 20

* Says plans to set up private bank with partners including Guizhou Yibai Pharma, registered capital at 1 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1EuySds; bit.ly/195jviY; bit.ly/1DCdgRe

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1955 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.