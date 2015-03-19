FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
March 19, 2015 / 2:16 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Geberit prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Geberit International B.V

Guarantor Geberit AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 30, 2021

Coupon 0.688 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 37 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 30, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, HSBC, ING & J.P. Morgan

Ratings A+ (S&P)

Listing Irish

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1117297942

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
