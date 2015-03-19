FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 75 mln Turkish lira to 2018 bond
March 19, 2015 / 3:26 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 75 mln Turkish lira to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Eurpoean Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 75 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date April 03, 2018

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue price 94.546

Payment Date March 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nordea & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion Turkish lira

When fungible

ISIN XS0877809375

