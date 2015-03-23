FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China's Lontrue to acquire stake in technology firm, plans shares private placement
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 23, 2015 / 4:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-China's Lontrue to acquire stake in technology firm, plans shares private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Lontrue Co Ltd

* Says signs agreement to acquire 90 percent stake in a data technology firm in Shanghai for 1.8 billion yuan ($290.14 million)

* Says plans to raise up to 2.3 billion yuan in private placement of shares, part of the proceeds will be used for setting up internet data centre project

* Says signs strategic cooperation agreement with Beijing Daily Tech company on data centre projects

* Says shares resumed trading on March 23

Sources text in Chinese: bit.ly/1EHWzSj; bit.ly/18S04u2; bit.ly/1bneiF2; bit.ly/1OpdXAH

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2040 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
